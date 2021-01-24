Indore: Congress​ tractor rally against farm laws​​, Nath says BJP's suppression of farmers ​will ruin economy

​Indore:

Former chief minister Kamal Nath lashed out at the BJP government in ​the ​state and centre over ongoing farmers’ protest against farm laws and said that they want to suppress the voice of farmers.

He also slammed the state government for police action against the ​C​ongress activists during ​the ​protest in Bhopal on Saturday and said that the government ​doesn't ​have ​anyone to blame due to which they termed the agitating activists of Congress as ‘Gunde’.

“Government is trying to destroy the farming sector of the country by privatising it. They don’t understand that ​farmers form ​a major part of the country’s population and ​the ​government ​is ruining the sector​ which ​will destroy the economy. Farmers come to cities and purchase in the markets which run the markets and it will be ruined,” he said while addressing the media on the sidelines of ​tractor ​rally at Depalpur.

Kamal Nath also slammed the government over increasing cases of crime against women in the state, unemployment and deaths due to spurious liquor.

Earlier, he led the t​ractor ​r​ally to protest against farm laws and also drove the tractor for more than one and half kilometres after offering prayers at Choubis Awatar Temple in Depalpur.

While addressing the rally, he said, “These farm laws will provide benefit to the businessman and will become the reason for extortion of farmers. Contract farming will turn the farmers into ​bonded labourers and by ending the minimum support price, farmers will become the slaves of industrialists.”

Kamal Nath also said that the government had promised to give 2 crore jobs every year but unemployment is increasing while petrol-diesel prices are also touching the Rs 100​ mark.​

He appealed to the people to support the truth and added “In the coming civic body election, people should support the truth and should ​​take decisions whether they want to go with the country's culture or with Modiji. Congress ideology is to connect people and not to divide them.

Congress MLAs Vishal Patel, Sanjay Shukla, Jitu Patwari, former state president Arun Yadav, former ministers Sajjan Singh Verma, Vijayalaxmi Sadho, city president Vinay Bakliwal, district president Sadashiv Yadav, state secretaries Rajesh Choukse, and Nilabh Shukla were also present in the rally.