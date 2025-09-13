 Video: PM Modi Inaugurates Mizoram’s First Railway Line, Connecting Aizawl To Indian Railways Network, To Visit Manipur Next
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVideo: PM Modi Inaugurates Mizoram’s First Railway Line, Connecting Aizawl To Indian Railways Network, To Visit Manipur Next

Video: PM Modi Inaugurates Mizoram’s First Railway Line, Connecting Aizawl To Indian Railways Network, To Visit Manipur Next

During the inauguration, Railway Minister Ashiwini Vaishnaw highlighted the engineering marvel of constructing such a line in the challenging Himalayan region.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 11:35 AM IST
article-image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | X @narendramodi

Aizwal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated Mizoram's first railway, the Bairabi-Sairang, which will ensure connectivity of the northeastern state to the rest of India.

During the inauguration, Railway Minister Ashiwini Vaishnaw highlighted the engineering marvel of constructing such a line in the challenging Himalayan region.

He also highlighted how PM Modi started the "Act-East policy" an upgrade from the Look-East policy.

"Before 2014, the budget for railway for northeast was only 2000 crore, Modi ji increased in five times to 10,000 crore. That is the act east policy of Modi ji. Today railway projects of 77,000 crore are undergoing now," Vaishnaw told during the inauguration program.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh: 12-Year-Old Student Found Dead in Kushinagar Sanskrit School; Probe Underway
Uttar Pradesh: 12-Year-Old Student Found Dead in Kushinagar Sanskrit School; Probe Underway
'Whatever Evidence Rahul Gandhi Put, They're Not Able To Answer It': Congress Leader Sachin Pilot Hits Out At BJP Over 'Vote Theft'
'Whatever Evidence Rahul Gandhi Put, They're Not Able To Answer It': Congress Leader Sachin Pilot Hits Out At BJP Over 'Vote Theft'
Hong Kong Open Super 500: India's Star Men's Doubles Pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty Storm Into First Final Of Season
Hong Kong Open Super 500: India's Star Men's Doubles Pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty Storm Into First Final Of Season
AAIB Urges Stress Management For Air Traffic Controllers To Provide Psychological Support After Near-Miss At Delhi Airport
AAIB Urges Stress Management For Air Traffic Controllers To Provide Psychological Support After Near-Miss At Delhi Airport
Read Also
Actor-Politician Vijay Launches TVK’s First Election Campaign Tour With Rally In Tiruchi’s...
article-image

The Union minister highlighted the engineering which took to construct multiple bridges, tunnels, and including a structure taller than the Qutub Minar.

"This project has been constructed under great challenges. The terrain and Himalayan geology are very complex; the construction work gives us a totally new challenge. We have to first solidify the sand into a rock-like formation, and then only can we construct. A new tunnelling method has been developed. In this project, there are 45 tunnels spanning 51 km and 45 bridges, making it very complex. One of the bridges is actually taller than the Qutub Minar," he said earlier during the inspection of the railway line.

In line with his commitment to world-class infrastructure and last-mile connectivity, the Prime Minister is inaugurating the Bairabi-Sairang New Rail line, worth over Rs 8,070 crore, connecting the capital of Mizoram to the Indian Railways network for the first time today.

"The direct rail connectivity between Mizoram and the rest of the country will offer the people of the region safe, efficient, and cost-effective travel options. It will also ensure the timely and reliable supply of food grains, fertilisers, and other essential commodities, thereby enhancing overall logistical efficiency and regional accessibility," according to a release from the Prime Minister's office.

Read Also
BJP Chief JP Nadda To Hold Key Strategy Meeting In Patna As Bihar Assembly Polls Draw Closer
article-image

PM Modi also flagged off the express trains of Sairang (Aizawl)-Delhi (Anand Vihar Terminal) Rajdhani Express, Sairang-Guwahati Express and Sairang-Kolkata Express on this occasion.

Apart from the railway line, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of multiple road projects. It includes Aizawl Bypass Road, Thenzawl-Sialsuk Road and Khankawn-Rongura Road.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

KT Rama Rao Slams LoP Rahul Gandhi For 'Conspiratorial Silence' On BRS MLAs Defecting To Congress In...

KT Rama Rao Slams LoP Rahul Gandhi For 'Conspiratorial Silence' On BRS MLAs Defecting To Congress In...

Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst Strikes Bilaspur District, Several Vehicles Buried Under Debris Due To...

Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst Strikes Bilaspur District, Several Vehicles Buried Under Debris Due To...

J&K: Authorities Relocate 700 Residents In Poonch’s Kalaban Village After Landslides, Houses...

J&K: Authorities Relocate 700 Residents In Poonch’s Kalaban Village After Landslides, Houses...

Video: PM Modi Inaugurates Mizoram’s First Railway Line, Connecting Aizawl To Indian Railways...

Video: PM Modi Inaugurates Mizoram’s First Railway Line, Connecting Aizawl To Indian Railways...

Goa: Trainee Doctor Allegedly Rapes 24-Year-Old Moroccan Woman At Hospital, Touches Private Parts On...

Goa: Trainee Doctor Allegedly Rapes 24-Year-Old Moroccan Woman At Hospital, Touches Private Parts On...