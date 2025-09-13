 BJP Chief JP Nadda To Hold Key Strategy Meeting In Patna As Bihar Assembly Polls Draw Closer
BJP Chief JP Nadda To Hold Key Strategy Meeting In Patna As Bihar Assembly Polls Draw Closer

Nadda is scheduled to land at Patna Airport at 11 A.M. and will later convene a high-level meeting with top state leaders to review election readiness, booth-level preparations, and alliance dynamics.

ANI
Saturday, September 13, 2025, 11:02 AM IST
BJP National President and Union Minister, JP Nadda | X @ANI

New Delhi: With the Bihar Assembly elections drawing closer, BJP National President and Union Minister, JP Nadda will arrive in Patna on Saturday to take stock of the party’s preparations and hold a key strategy meeting with the State BJP Core Committee.

Nadda is scheduled to land at Patna Airport at 11 A.M. and will later convene a high-level meeting with top state leaders to review election readiness, booth-level preparations, and alliance dynamics.

The discussions are expected to focus on constituency-level strategies, seat-sharing arrangements, and campaign planning as the state gears up for polls expected in October-November.

Party spokespersons confirmed that the core committee meeting will take place post-lunch, where not just election matters but broader political developments in the state will be addressed.

While not officially confirmed, there is speculation that Nadda may also meet Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during his visit.

Nadda’s visit is part of a broader push by the BJP’s central leadership to intensify activity in the state ahead of the likely announcement of poll dates by the Election Commission in early October.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to visit Bihar on September 15, his seventh visit to the state this year, where he will inaugurate the newly-constructed Purnia airport, making it Bihar’s fourth operational airport after Patna, Gaya, and Darbhanga. He is also expected to unveil several development projects during his visit.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will follow suit with visits scheduled on September 17 and again on September 27, further underlining the importance the BJP is placing on Bihar in the upcoming polls.

With the political temperature rising and key leaders making frequent visits, the election mood in Bihar is now unmistakably in full swing.

