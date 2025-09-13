'Will Lead Us To Peace, Lasting Progress': Biren Singh Welcomes PM Modi's Manipur Visit

N Biren Singh (L) & Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) | File Pic

Imphal: Former Chief Minister of Manipur N Biren Singh on Saturday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state and called it a moment that will lead to "peace and lasting progress".

Sharing an X post, Biren Singh wrote, "A heartfelt welcome to Manipur Adarniya Pradhan Mantri Narendra Modi Ji. The people of Manipur hold a sincere hope that this moment will lead us to peace and lasting progress. Together we look ahead with trust that tomorrow will be safer, stronger and more prosperous."

A heartfelt welcome to Manipur Adarniya Pradhan Mantri Shri @narendramodi Ji. The people of Manipur hold a sincere hope that this moment will lead us to peace and lasting progress. Together we look ahead with trust that tomorrow will be safer, stronger and more prosperous. 🙏🏼 https://t.co/Dir2MFV6WF — N. Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) September 13, 2025

Ahead of his visit, PM Modi stated that the Central government is committed to furthering the inclusive and all-round development of Manipur.

I will be attending programmes in Churachandpur and Imphal tomorrow, 13th September. We are fully committed to furthering inclusive and all-round development of Manipur. The foundation stone for road projects, National Highway projects, women hostels and more would be laid. The… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 12, 2025

In an X post, PM Modi shared, "I will be attending programmes in Churachandpur and Imphal tomorrow, 13th September. We are fully committed to furthering inclusive and all-round development of Manipur."

"The foundation stone for road projects, National Highway projects, women hostels and more would be laid. The projects being inaugurated include the Civil Secretariat at Mantripukhri, the IT SEZ Building and the New Police Headquarters at Mantripukhri, a unique all-women's market in various districts," the X post read.

According to the PMO, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore at Churachandpur. The projects include Manipur Urban Roads, drainage and asset management improvement project worth over Rs 3,600 crore; five National Highway projects worth more than Rs 2,500 crore; Manipur Infotech Development (MIND) project, Working Women Hostels at 9 locations, among others.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate multiple development projects worth more than Rs 1,200 crore at Imphal. This includes the Civil Secretariat at Mantripukhri; IT SEZ Building and New Police Headquarters at Mantripukhri; Manipur Bhawans at Delhi and Kolkata; and Ima Markets, a unique all-women's market, in four districts.

The eruption of ethnic conflict on May 3, 2023, along with the persistent discord between the Meitei and Kuki communities, has inflicted lasting damage on Manipur, hindering its economy, disrupting its social cohesion, and destabilising its political landscape.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)