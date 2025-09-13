 Actor-Politician Vijay Launches TVK’s First Election Campaign Tour With Rally In Tiruchi’s Ariyalur
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaActor-Politician Vijay Launches TVK’s First Election Campaign Tour With Rally In Tiruchi’s Ariyalur

Actor-Politician Vijay Launches TVK’s First Election Campaign Tour With Rally In Tiruchi’s Ariyalur

The actor is using a specially-designed campaign bus equipped with advanced cameras, loudspeakers, and fitted with protective iron railings to prevent unauthorised access.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 11:20 AM IST
article-image
Tamil actor-turned-politician Vijay | X @OfcSaxena

Chennai: Tamil actor-turned-politician Vijay will launch the TVK’s first-ever election campaign tour from Tiruchi on Saturday, marking a crucial moment in the run-up to the 2026 Assembly polls. The campaign will begin with a public rally in Ariyalur, where Vijay will address supporters after travelling from Tiruchirapalli.

The actor is using a specially-designed campaign bus equipped with advanced cameras, loudspeakers, and fitted with protective iron railings to prevent unauthorised access.

His vehicle left Panayur on Thursday evening for Tiruchi, while Vijay himself will arrive by flight earlier today.

The TVK has also unveiled its campaign logo, featuring slogans such as “Your Vijay, I Will Not Fail” and “Tamil Nadu, Vijay’s Legacy Returns,” aiming to highlight his leadership appeal.

FPJ Shorts
India-Central Asia Trade Hits $1.7B: Joint Report Urges Deeper Ties In Pharma, Energy, & Technology To Unlock Vast Potential
India-Central Asia Trade Hits $1.7B: Joint Report Urges Deeper Ties In Pharma, Energy, & Technology To Unlock Vast Potential
Spin Around! Mascarita Sagrada Wows Crowd With His Hurricanrana In Lucha Libre Worldwide
Spin Around! Mascarita Sagrada Wows Crowd With His Hurricanrana In Lucha Libre Worldwide
BJP Chief JP Nadda To Hold Key Strategy Meeting In Patna As Bihar Assembly Polls Draw Closer
BJP Chief JP Nadda To Hold Key Strategy Meeting In Patna As Bihar Assembly Polls Draw Closer
Ministry of Agriculture & Farmer Welfare Send AI-Based Monsoon Forecasts Via SMS To 3.8 Crore Farmers Across 13 States
Ministry of Agriculture & Farmer Welfare Send AI-Based Monsoon Forecasts Via SMS To 3.8 Crore Farmers Across 13 States
Read Also
BJP Chief JP Nadda To Hold Key Strategy Meeting In Patna As Bihar Assembly Polls Draw Closer
article-image

Police have granted permission for the rally under strict conditions. As many as 25 guidelines have been issued, including restrictions on roadshows, receptions, and vehicle convoys. The rules specify that no more than five vehicles can follow Vijay’s campaign bus, all party workers must reach the Ariyalur old bus stand by 11:25 A.M., and barricades must be installed by the party itself to ensure public safety.

Authorities have reserved the right to halt the rally if any conditions are violated.

Political observers see Tiruchi as symbolically significant. The city has historically been a stage for key decisions in Dravidian politics.

Former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran held AIADMK’s second state conference in Tiruchi, launching his landmark nutritious meal scheme there and even declaring Tiruchi as Tamil Nadu’s second capital.

Read Also
'Will Lead Us To Peace, Lasting Progress': Biren Singh Welcomes PM Modi's Manipur Visit
article-image

Similarly, DMK founder C.N. Annadurai chose Tiruchi to decide whether his party would contest elections, underlining its importance in the state’s political narrative.

Vijay’s rally venue, Marakkadai, has previously hosted major gatherings by different parties. Only days ago, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami campaigned near the MGR statue in the same locality, showing how Tiruchi continues to serve as a battleground for political symbolism.

With Vijay stepping into this arena, his supporters believe the Tiruchi launch could become a turning point for Tamil Nadu politics, potentially reshaping the landscape ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. Whether this momentum translates into lasting political gains remains to be seen.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BJP Chief JP Nadda To Hold Key Strategy Meeting In Patna As Bihar Assembly Polls Draw Closer

BJP Chief JP Nadda To Hold Key Strategy Meeting In Patna As Bihar Assembly Polls Draw Closer

'Will Lead Us To Peace, Lasting Progress': Biren Singh Welcomes PM Modi's Manipur Visit

'Will Lead Us To Peace, Lasting Progress': Biren Singh Welcomes PM Modi's Manipur Visit

Karnataka Ganesh Visarjan Tragedy: PM Modi Expresses Grief As 9 People Lose Their Lives, Announces...

Karnataka Ganesh Visarjan Tragedy: PM Modi Expresses Grief As 9 People Lose Their Lives, Announces...

'India Committed To Peace And Prosperity Of Nepal,' Says PM Modi, Congratulates Sushila Karki On...

'India Committed To Peace And Prosperity Of Nepal,' Says PM Modi, Congratulates Sushila Karki On...

Chhattisgarh: Youth Caught Feeding Cold Drink To Bear In Kanker For Making Reel, Forest Department...

Chhattisgarh: Youth Caught Feeding Cold Drink To Bear In Kanker For Making Reel, Forest Department...