PM Modi holds video teleconference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel; briefs her on COVID-19 vaccine development

He also thanked Merkel for her longstanding personal commitment to deepening India-Germany ties.

"We also exchanged views on other regional and global issues, including COVID-19 pandemic," Modi tweeted.

A Prime Minister's Office statement said Modi appreciated the long-standing role of Chancellor Merkel in providing stable and strong leadership at the European and global stage, and thanked her for guiding the growth of the India-Germany Strategic Partnership.

The two leaders discussed key issues of mutual importance including the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, bilateral ties, regional and global issues, particularly India-EU relations, the PMO said.

The prime minister briefed Chancellor Merkel on the developments in India with regard to vaccine development and assured the chancellor of India's commitment to deploy its capacities for the benefit of the world, the statement said.