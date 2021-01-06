Wait, what? COVID-19 vaccine boxes transported on bicycle in Varanasi during UP dry run

As India gears up to inoculate millions of citizens against the COVID-19 virus, dry runs are being conducted across the country. In Uttar Pradesh, even as the the trial run is being conducted in all 75 districts of the state - one particular effort in Varanasi has gone viral.

Now a dry run does not actually use doses of the vaccine. Rather, dummy boxes are transported to replicate the process that will soon be undertaken under the immunisation drive. It is a trial of sorts to test out the operational aspects of training from the use of Co-WIN IT platform for the management of the entire vaccination process to the deployment of HR Cold chain preparedness, biomedical waste management and more.

As such when a bicycle laden with boxes of the 'vaccine' trundled up to the Chaukaghat Women's Hospital in Varanasi, many were startled. A video of the vehicle, laden with dummy boxes and accompanied by a police official has since gone viral.