India approves two COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use - What is the difference between Covishield and Covaxin?

India on Sunday approved two COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use - Covishield and Covaxin. While the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine that is being manufactured in India by the Serum Institute has shown an average effectiveness of 70%, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin is a few steps behind - with third phase trial data yet to be made public.

The Oxford vaccine had shown 90% efficacy in one dosing regimen when the vaccine was given as a half dose, followed by a full dose at least a month later, and another dosing regimen showed 62% efficacy when given as two full doses at least one month apart. The average was somewhere around 70%. However, corresponding data is not yet available for Covaxin and third phase trials are presently underway. Previous estimates made by Bharat Biotech's had said that their vaccine offering was expected to be 60% effective. Both the vaccines have to to be administered in two doses and must be stored at 2-8° C.

While the effectiveness of the two vaccines are comparatively lower than other approved vaccines it is well above the percentage required by India’s top drug regulator which requires vaccine candidates to show the desired response in at least 50% of those vaccinated during human testing.