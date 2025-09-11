PM Modi Hails Mohan Bhagwat's Leadership As Most Transformative Phase In RSS History On His 75th Birthday

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat (L) & PM Modi (R) | PTI & File Pic

New Delhi: Praising Mohan Bhagwat for his intellectual depth and empathetic leadership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that his tenure as the head of the RSS since 2009 will be considered the most transformative period in its 100-year journey.

In a glowing piece that appeared in several newspapers on Thursday on Bhagwat's 75th birthday, Modi said he is a living example of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' and has dedicated his entire life to societal transformation and strengthening the spirit of harmony and fraternity.

Noting that it is a pleasant coincidence that this year that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's 100 year journey on Vijaya Dashami will fall on the same day as the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri, he said the Hindutva organisation has a very wise and hardworking head in Bhagwat.

“मोहन भागवत जी ने वसुधैव कुटुंबकम के मंत्र से प्रेरित होकर समता-समरसता और बंधुत्व की भावना को सशक्त करने में अपना पूरा जीवन समर्पित किया है।”



मां भारती की सेवा में सदैव तत्पर मोहन जी के 75वें जन्मदिन के विशेष अवसर पर मैंने उनके प्रेरक व्यक्तित्व को लेकर अपनी भावनाएं रखी हैं। मैं… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 11, 2025

He has shown that when people rise above boundaries and consider everyone as their own, it strengthens trust, brotherhood and equality in society, the prime minister said.

Lauding his soft-spoken nature, he said Bhagwat is blessed with an exceptional ability to listen, which lends him a deeper perspective and brings a sense of sensitivity and dignity to his persona and leadership.

Being Sarsanghchalak is more than an organisational responsibility, he said, adding that extraordinary individuals have defined this role through personal sacrifice, clarity of purpose and unshakable commitment to the country.

He said, "Mohan ji, in addition to doing full justice to the enormity of the responsibility, has also brought to it his own strength, intellectual depth and empathetic leadership, all of which are inspired by the principle of Nation First." He added, "If I can think of two attributes Mohan ji has held close to his heart and imbibed in his working style, they are continuity and adaptation." The prime minister said Bhagwat has steered the organisation through complex currents, never compromising on its core ideology everyone is proud of and, at the same time, addressing the evolving needs of society.

Read Also Lucknow: SP Workers Clash With Police During Protest Over Electoral Roll Revision

"He has a natural connection with the youth and thus has always focused on integrating more youngsters into the Sangh Parivar. He is often seen engaging in public discourse and interacting with people, which has been very beneficial in today's dynamic and digital world," Modi said.

He appreciated his keen interest in various programmes of his government like Swachh Bharat Mission and Beti Bachao Beti Padhao.

Modi said, "He always urges the entire RSS family to add to these movements. In order to further social well-being, Mohan ji has given the 'Panch Parivartan', which includes social harmony, family values, environmental awareness, national selfhood and civic duties. These can inspire Indians from all walks of life." Every RSS volunteer dreams of seeing a strong and prosperous nation and what is required to realise this dream is clear vision and decisive action, he said, adding that Bhagwat embodies both these qualities in abundance.

Read Also Maharashtra Moves To Bring Back Stranded Tourists From Nepal Amid Rising Tensions

He said, "Bhagwat ji has always been a strong votary of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat', a firm believer in India's diversity and the celebration of so many different cultures and traditions that are a part of our land." Despite running a busy life, he has always found time to pursue passions like music and singing and few people know that he is very versatile in various Indian musical instruments, Modi said.

"His passion for reading can be seen in several of his speeches and interactions." Recalling his recent speech at a programme in Nagpur in which he had described the RSS as an eternal banyan tree, energising the national culture and collective consciousness of the nation, Modi said its roots are deep and strong because they are anchored in values.

"The dedication with which Bhagwat ji has committed himself to nurturing and advancing these values is truly inspirational," he said.

A former RSS pracharak, a full-time volunteer of the organisation, himself, Modi recalled his association with Bhagwat's family, including his father Madhukarrao Bhagwat, who worked in the Hindutva organisation as well.

Incidentally, Modi will also turn 75 on September 17.

The prime minister noted that he had written extensively about the senior Bhagwat in his book. He devoted himself to nation-building and played a pivotal role in strengthening the RSS across Gujarat.

He said, "Such was Madhukarrao ji's passion for nation-building that it groomed his son, Mohanrao, to work towards India's regeneration. It is as if 'parasmani' Madhukarrao prepared another 'parasmani' in Mohanrao." Modi said Mohan Bhagwat's early years in the RSS came during the draconian Emergency and he and countless RSS workers strengthened the movement against it.

He worked extensively in rural and backward areas in Maharashtra, especially Vidarbha. This shaped his understanding of the challenges faced by the poor and downtrodden, Modi said.

Over the years, he said, Bhagwat held various positions in the RSS, and performed each and every one of those duties with great dexterity.

From the change in uniform to the modifications in the Shiksha Vargs (training camps), several significant changes occurred under his leadership, Modi said, underscoring the transformative nature of his leadership.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)