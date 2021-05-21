PM Modi fights back tears while speaking of lives snuffed out by Covid-19

Varanasi/Lucknow, May 21: Prime Minister Modi on Friday fought back tears during a telecast while speaking of lives snuffed out by coronavirus. ‘‘This virus has ... snatched many of loved ones from us. I pay my humble tribute to them and I express my condolences to the families who lost members," the Prime Minister said, overwhelmed with emotion, as he took a long pause.

He also urged doctors and health staff to bring medical services closer to COVID-19 patients – at his doorstep -- and came up with a new mantra -- Jahan bimaar, wahin upchaar.

"If the treatment is taken to the sick, it will bring down the pressure on the health system," Modi reasoned. He talked about telemedicine and involving young and retired medical professionals in tackling the pandemic.