PM Modi at 4 PM: Which world leader was fined for not wearing a mask?

On Tuesday, June 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation via video, touching upon various facets of the country's ongoing efforts to fight the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking at the address Modi emphasised that nobody was above the law -- not even the Prime Minister.

"Remember, nobody is above the law. Not the village sarpanch nor the prime minister of the country," he said. Modi underscore his point by notig that in another country even the Prime Minister had been fined for violating rules that had been put in place to curb COVID-19.