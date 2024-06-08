PM-Designate Narendra Modi Condoles Demise Of Padma Vibhushan Awardee Ramoji Rao

New Delhi: Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi condoled the demise of Ramoji Rao, the chairman of the Eenadu media group and founder of Ramoji Film City, on Saturday.

In a post on X, Modi said the passing away of Ramoji Rao is extremely saddening as he highlighted the latter's contributions to journalism and the film industry.

"He was a visionary who revolutionized Indian media. His rich contributions have left an indelible mark on journalism and the world of films. Through his noteworthy efforts, he set new standards for innovation and excellence in the media and entertainment world," the post mentioned.

"Ramoji Rao Garu was extremely passionate about India's development. I am fortunate to have had several opportunities to interact with him and benefit from his wisdom. Condolences to his family, friends, and countless admirers during this difficult time. Om Shanti," he added.

TDP Supremo N Chandrababu Naidu Expresses Grief Over Ramoji Rao's Demise

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo N Chandrababu Naidu also expressed grief over the demise of Rao.

"The death of Ramoji Rao, who was born into an ordinary family and achieved extraordinary achievements, caused great grief. As an Akshara Yodha, Ramoji rendered many services to the Telugu states and the country. His death is a great loss not only for the Telugu people but for the country as well. His fame for working tirelessly for the welfare of society is eternal," Naidu said in a post on X.

"Ramoji had a unique era in the field of media. Overcoming many challenges and problems, the way Ramoji Rao ran the organization with values without giving up is an inspiration for everyone. In his decade-long journey, Ramoji Rao has always worked for the welfare of the people and society. He was at the pinnacle in the media industry and we are unable to digest the fact that he is no more," he said.

Naidu called Rao an inspiration in fighting problems as he recalled their decades-long association.

"I was associated with Ramoji Rao for 4 decades. His way of saying good is good and bad is bad brought me closer to him. He is an inspiration to me in fighting problems. Ramoji's suggestions and advice were always high in providing good policies to the people. My deepest condolences to the family members of Ramoji and the staff of the Eenadu Group of Companies on his death. I pray that Ramoji Rao's soul rest in peace," Naidu said.

TDP General Secretary Condoles Demise Of Ramoji Rao

TDP general secretary and Naidu's son Nara Lokesh also condoled the demise of Rao.

"The demise of Ramoji Rao, the head of the Ramoji group of companies, is a great loss to the Telugu community. I pay tearful tributes to a public partisan and tireless warrior of letters. Ramojirao, who worked with commitment till the end of his life as Janahita himself, is our guide. Ramoji Rao worked with the spirit of movement for the preservation of democracy," he said in a post on X.

About Ramoji Rao

Rao passed away while undergoing treatment at Star Hospital in Telangana's Hyderabad in the early hours of Saturday. He was 87.

Rao's legacy is vast, encompassing numerous successful business ventures and media productions. Under his leadership, Eenadu became a major force in Telugu media.

His other business ventures include the film production house Usha Kiran Movies, the film distribution company Mayuri Film Distributors, the financial services firm Margadarsi Chit Fund, and the hotel chain Dolphin Group of Hotels. He was also the head of the ETV Network of television channels. In 2016, he received the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award in India, from then-President Pranab Mukherjee.