President Droupadi Murmu Offers 'Dahi-Cheeni' To Prime Minister-Elect Narendra Modi At Rashtrapati Bhavan; Pics Surface

New Delhi: Just after President Droupadi Murmu on Friday formally invited Narendra Modi to form government at the Centre, she offered him dahi-cheeni mixture which is considered auspicious before new beginnings as per Indian culture. The move came after after he was chosen as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Narendra Modi will be sworn-in as prime minister on Sunday for his third successive term.

Senior Leader Smriti Irani took to her official X account and posted the picture of the same. Her post said, "Hey Shubharambh Ho Shubharanbh, Mangal Bela Aai" which is a Hindi song that basically implies the feeling of welcoming positive and new beginnings.

Smriti Irani's post drew mixed reactions from netizens. While some criticised her post citing her dismal performance in Ameti, some lauded the dahi-cheeni gesture with warm welcome.

On Friday, PM-designate Modi had called on President Droupadi Murmu and staked the claim to form the government. He had met the President after a meeting of leaders of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, who elected him as the leader.

"The President will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the Prime Minister and other members of the Union Council of Ministers at 7.15 pm on June 09, 2024, at Rashtrapati Bhavan," Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a post on X.

Exercising powers vested in her under Article 75 (1) of the Constitution of India, President Droupadi Murmu today appointed @narendramodi to the office of Prime Minister of India.



The President requested Shri Narendra Modi to:



i) advise her about the names of other persons to… pic.twitter.com/L3qELsX3Vl — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 7, 2024

Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi and other members of the new council of ministers will take oath in a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on June 9.