PFI conspiracy case: NIA searches 7 locations across Rajasthan | File Photo

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday carried out searches at seven locations in Rajasthan. The Popular Front of India is a banned organisation of the Muslims radicalising the minority politics.

Three searches were in Kota and one each in Jaipur, Sawai Madhopur, Bhilwara and Bundi. The searches were at residential and commercial premises of the suspects.

The NIA claimed it has seized digital devices, air gun, sharp weapons and incriminating documents, while further investigation is in progress.

The case is related to information received from reliable sources that PFI's Sadiq Sarraf, a resident of Baran district in Rajasthan and Mohd Asif from Kot, along with the office-bearers and cadres of the banned outfit are indulging in unlawful activities.



NIA had suo moto registered the case on September 19 last year. The outfit, which has been banned for five years, is planning to make India an Islami state by 2047, claimed Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad in their charge sheet.

The PFI intended to recruit one person from each Muslim home into organisation, claimed ATS and added that they had also recovered a document which confirms the same.