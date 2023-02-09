PFI plans to make India an Islamic state by 2047, states ATS charge sheet

The PFI flag | File Photo

The Popular Front of India (PFI) plans to make India an Islamic state by 2047 and also bring in Sharia law in place of the Constitution, according to a charge sheet filed by Maharashtra’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) last week against five persons alleged to have links with the organisation.

The PFI intends to recruit one person from each Muslim home into the organisation, the ATS said citing a seven-page document ‘India 2047—Towards Rule of Islam in India’ that it recovered from one of the accused, Mazhar Khan. The document allegedly details four steps to achieve this objective.

PFI wants Muslim dominance in the country, uses violence against those becoming obstacle in achieving their objective

The organisation aims to bring the majority community under Muslim dominance and is working to inculcate a religious identity among the community as opposed to their identity as Indian citizens, states the charge sheet, which contains the statements of 252 witnesses, including four whose statements have been recorded before a magistrate.

The PFI is using violence against anyone coming between it and its objective and also providing physical training to youth towards achieving the objective, the charge sheet stated. It also plans to use arms and ammunition in future.

One witness said that he had taken physical training provided by PFI at Dhobi Talao, after he got acquainted with an accused who lives in the vicinity of his aunt’s home, according to the charge sheet. The witness also names three Indian Army jawans who provided the training.

PFI plans to use foreign help

PFI plans to use foreign help to overturn the democratically elected government, the charge sheet alleged and, under the pretext of social work, is garnering the support of people of the minority community and inciting them against the majority community.

Read Also Maharashtra ATS says PFI ban will be enforced effectively across state

The organisation is “brainwashing” people against the BJP government and giving provoking speeches against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the charge sheet said. It said that a video clip recovered during their probe shows Modi taking oath and cuts to atrocities against Muslims. The ATS says that this shows that such material is used to provoke Muslims against the government.

Charge sheet says PFI planned to incite anti-Hindu sentiments

The charge sheet also cited a document recovered from accused Iqbal Khan that contained a list of temples and masjids in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra and said it attempted to show that where there are temples now, there were masjids earlier. The accused intended to use this information to incite anti-Hindu sentiments in the Muslim community and create tension between them in future, it said.

The ATS said it received a letter and a CD from an unknown person claiming to be Muslim, who was allegedly urged to join the PFI. The writer allegedly felt that there is no difference between the organisation and the terror outfit SIMI. Those heard conversing with the accused in the CD have been made witnesses by the ATS.

