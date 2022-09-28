PFI ban in India flusters Pakistan, calls out UN, EU on Twitter

Representative Image | PTI

Following the Union Home Ministry's ban on Popular Front of India (PFI) and several of its associates under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Pakistani Deputy High Commission in Vancouver, Canada decided to wade into the issue, by replying to a tweet posted by PFI condemning the Indian government's move, and tagging several accounts, including the UN Human Rights Council, among others.

Notably, Canada remains a hotbed for anti-India activities, and the ruling Liberal Party of Canada's policy of turning a blind eye to such activities has caused friction between New Delhi and Ottawa in the past.

Earlier this month, pro-Khalistani Canadian Sikhs held a so-called "referendum" in that country to demand the creation of Khalistan in India. On that opccasion, New Delhi chose to ignore the incident entirely, and did not issue any statements regarding the matter.

However, New Delhi has in the past repeatedly asserted that the time has come for Pakistan to accept the new reality and stop interfering in the internal affairs of India.