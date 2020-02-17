People are fed biryani, given money to sit on the street: Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh calls CAA protesters 'dogs of the opposition'

Ghosh's comments come soon after party leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said that comments such as "Goli Maro" made by some BJP leaders at Shaheen Bagh could have contributed to the party's defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections.

This is not the only controversial comment made by the BJP leader in recent times. Earlier, Ghosh had threatened to "beat up" and "shoot" those protesting against the CAA and dubbed intellectuals opposing the legislation "creatures", "devils" and "parasites".

In the past, he had also drawn flak after he termed Nobel Laureate Bengali economist Amartya Sen as "spineless" and claimed that people like him "can be purchased and sold".

He had also faced criticism in January after turning back an ambulance which was trying to move through a rally being addressed by him. In a video of the incident he can be heard saying, "Divert the route of ambulance as hundreds of people are sitting here. They (TMC) are doing it purposely. It is their tactic to disrupt this rally."

Ghosh later took to Twitter to state that it was a vacant ambulance "sent to the peaceful assembly at Krishnanagar in order to create chaos".