'Stupidity, I guess, increases with age': Twitter trolls BJP's Dilip Ghosh over Shaheen Bagh protesters remark

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh, who is no stranger to controversies, on Tuesday, triggered yet another row by asking why nothing is happening to Shaheen Bagh protesters who are demonstrating under the open sky during the chilly winter in Delhi.
The news agency ANI has quoted the BJP leader saying: "During demonetisation, a lot was said about people dying in queues. Now, when women are sitting with children where the temperature is 4-5 degrees celsius, nobody is dying. What amrit (nectar) did they take?"
"This is quite absurd. Have they consumed some sort of nectar that nothing is happening to them. But in Bengal, several people claimed to have committed suicide due to panic," he further added.
BJP leader’s statement did not go down so well with netizens and they have been expressing their views in the way they know best: by posting about it on social media. After which Dilip Ghosh started trending on Twitter and the tweets that have been doing the rounds range from hilarious to bizarre.
One user said, "Stupidity, I guess, increases with age." While other user said that, "We can now use Shaheen Bagh incident for everything else BJP implements and needs queue."
Here's what Twitter users had to say:
Ghosh, the BJP MP from Midnapore seat, is known for courting controversies. A few days back he had said anti-CAA protesters who had destroyed public property were shot like dogs in BJP-ruled states.
On Tuesday, another BJP MP Parvesh Verma had stoked a controversy by saying that "Shaheen Bagh protesters will enter houses and rape sisters, daughters." "If the BJP comes to power in Delhi on February 11, we will clear Shaheen Bagh of all protests and protesters within one hour. Not a single person will be visible," Parvesh Verma said during a meeting at Vikaspuri assembly constituency.
Hundreds of women have been protesting since December 15 at the Shaheen Bagh in South Delhi against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). A petition was filed in the Supreme Court last week seeking appropriate directions to the police to open the Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch contending that the road closure is causing huge inconvenience to people.
