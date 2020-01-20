50 lakh Muslim infiltrators will be identified, chased out of India if needed: Dilip Ghosh

North 24 Parganas: Amid anti-CAA and National Register of India (NRC) row across the country, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Sunday said that 50 lakh Muslim infiltrators will be identified and chased out of the country if needed.

Addressing a rally in the North 24 Parganas district, he said, "50 lakh Muslim infiltrators will be identified, if needed they will be chased out of the country."

Cornering West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for opposing Citizenship Amendment law and NRC, he said, "Firstly, the names of Muslim infiltrators will be removed from voters' list then didi (in reference to Mamata Banerjee) cannot appease anyone."

He said there will be a reduction in the number of votes to Banerjee in the 2021 state assembly elections following the process of removing infiltrators' names from the voters' list.