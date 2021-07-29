Pegasus row: Mayawati urges Supreme Court to order probe into snooping issue

"In such a situation, BSP requests the Supreme Court to take cognisance of this well-known Pegasus snooping case in the country and get it investigated under its supervision so that the truth about it can come to the public," she said in a subsequent tweet.

The opposition parties have been forcing adjournments in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over their demands including repeal of three farm laws and probe into allegations of surveillance. They also have been giving adjournment motion notices.

The two Houses have been witnessing protests from the opposition since the start of the monsoon session on July 19.

Leaders of 14 'like-minded' opposition parties in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha even held a meeting on Wednesday to jointly press for a debate on Pegasus spyware and farmers' demands. They disrupted proceedings of Parliament's monsoon session for the seventh day on an adamant government not allowing any debate.

The opposition has alleged that names of several Indian politicians, journalists, lawyers and activists have appeared on the leaked list of a potential target for surveillance by the unidentified agency using Pegasus software. This comes following reports published by The Wire.