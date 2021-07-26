Pegasus row: Mamata-led Bengal government sets up first panel to investigate snooping allegations

Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee has set up a panel, consisting of retired judges Justice Jyotirmay Bhattacharya and Justice MB Lokur, to probe the Pegasus phone-hacking scandal. The move comes days after her nephew and Trinamool MP, Abhishek Banerjee, appeared on a list of potential surveillance targets.

This is a significant move for another reason - it is the first formal inquiry into allegations that between 2017 and 2019 an Indian client of Israel's NSO Group used Pegasus to hack hundreds of phones of opposition leaders, journalists, government officials and even a constitutional authority.

"We thought the Centre would form an inquiry commission, or a court-monitored probe would be ordered to look into this phone-hacking incident. But the Centre is sitting idle... so we decided to form a 'commission on inquiry'' to look into the matter," Banerjee said in a pointed swipe.

"... I hope this small step will wake up others. We want it to start as soon as possible. Many people from Bengal have been tapped," she added.

Justice Jyotirmay Bhattacharya is a retired Calcutta High Court Chief Justice and Justice Madan Bhimrao Lokur is a former Supreme Court judge.

Last week Banerjee, who is travelling to Delhi to unite the opposition against the BJP ahead of the 2024 election, spoke of a "surveillance state" and said it was a "threat" to democracy.

"Three things make democracy - media, judiciary and the Election Commission - and Pegasus has captured all three," she said in a speech shared with several senior opposition leaders.

Calling the Israeli military-grade spyware "dangerous" and "ferocious", Ms Banerjee said she could not even talk to other opposition leaders, as she feared her phone too had been tapped.