Parliament monsoon session: Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid chaos over Pegasus row, farmers' issue

New Delhi: Proceedings of the Lok Sabha were adjourned till 2 PM on Monday after Opposition members trooped into the Well of the House raising slogans and placards on the Pegasus snooping row and farmers' issue.

The House ran for nearly 30 minutes taking up some questions during the Question Hour when Speaker Om Birla adjourned the proceedings till 2 PM amid continuous din.

As soon as the House met, Birla paid tributes to the armed forces personnel for their valour and sacrifice during the 1999 Kargil War. Members observed silence for those who made the supreme sacrifice.

He also congratulated Mirabai Chanu for winning a silver in Tokya Olympics. Soon thereafter, opposition members trooped into the Well raising slogans, disrupting the proceedings.