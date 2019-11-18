Paying them in the same coin: Kumaraswamy urges Cong to ally with BJP in Maha

At the time when Congress and NCP are working on an alliance with Shiv Sena over government formation in Maharashtra, JD (S) leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said that it would be much easier for the Congress to enter into an alliance with BJP rather than going with Shiv-Sena as the former has "soft-Hindutva" face while Shiv Sena is known for its "Hard-Hindutva" stance.

"I don't know, instead of going 1/3 politics in Maharashtra, Congress can rethink on going to 1/2 politics. BJP's agenda is of 'Soft Hindutva'and Shiv Sena's agenda is of 'hard-Hindutva'. Congress is shaking hands with hard-Hindutva, they should go directly with BJP which is soft Hindutva as it would be much easier for it," said HD Kumaraswamy.