Winter Session Updates: On November 26 we will observe Constitution Day, says PM Modi

On November 26 we will observe Constitution Day, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi: This is the last Parliament session of 2019. It is very important because this the 250th Parliament session of the Rajya Sabha. During this session, on 26th, we will observe the Constitution Day - when our Constitution completes its 70 years.
Citizenship Bill likely to be tabled in this Winter Session
The Citizenship Bill, which the BJP seeks to pass with the aim of granting citizenship to non-Muslims from neighbouring countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014, will be taken up during the proceedings of the House.
Other key bills likely to be tabled
Other key bills that are likely to be taken up during the course of the Houses include the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019, Anti Maritime Piracy Bill 2019 and Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019 among the 47 items.
Bill reducing corporate tax rate for new and domestic manufacturing companies to be tabled
One ordinance reducing corporate tax rate for new and domestic manufacturing companies to arrest slowdown in the economy and boost growth was issued in September to give effect to amendments in the Income Tax Act, 1961 and Finance Act, 2019.
Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Bill expected to tabled
The Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Bill, 2019 is also expected to come up in the House and would replace an ordinance that was approved by the Cabinet in September.
