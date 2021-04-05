Patna: Students, coaching institute directors stage protests; oppose closure of educational institutions amid COVID-19

Patna: Students and directors of the coaching institutes at Sasaram,district headquarters of Rohtas on Monday resorted to violence and arson at District collectorate protesting against closure of the educational institutes as a preventive measure to contain spread of Corona virus.

District Magistrate Dharmendra Kumar and SP Ashish Bharti in a joint statement alleged the students were provoked by the directors of the coaching institutes and they attacked the office of DM, post office and residential colonies at Gorakashni. The two officers of Rohtas,150 kms west from Patna claimed large-scale arson also took place in which both government and private property have been damaged.

DM and SP alleged students and their teachers attacked the policemen too. Officer-in-charge of Town police station, Kamkhaya Narain Singh and two others who were injured have been admitted in the hospital. They said in view of the second wave of Corona attack, government has ordered closure of all educational institutions, including coaching institutes as a preventive measures. They warned directors of the institutes who led the mob of students would be prosecuted. Police have so far arrested 16 protestors.

Students regretted in view of the lock down which started last year,coaching institutes remained closed for more than 260 days,but they had to pay tuition fees regularly. Due to lock down,they could not appear at the competitive examinations.