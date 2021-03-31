Patna: Over a dozen die due to consumption of alcohol, eight lose eyesight

Patna: During the just concluded Holi festival,over a dozen people died following consumption of illicit liquor at three different places in Bihar. Eight others who lost their eye sights have been rushed to Patna Medical College Hospital.
Police recovered two bodies from the funeral pyre at Bakhri cremation grounds in Begusarai district on Wednesday morning.They had consumed liquor last night and did not even wake up this morning.Their family members confirmed they had consumed liquor.One more person who had consumed liquor is admitted in the hospital,according to village head(mukhiya),Abdul Azmi.
On getting information,Begusarai police rushed to the cremation ground and recovered the two bodies from the funeral pyre.They have been sent to hospital for post mortem.
In .Nawada district's Bhadauni village,six people lost their lives and eight their eye sights..Those dead include-Ajay Yadav,Shailendra Yadav,Ramdeo Yadav,Prabhakar Kumar.Loha Singh and Shakti Yadav.
Eight others who had also consumed liquor in the same village have been rushed to PMCH,; police said.
In Kochas village of Rohtas district,four people have been killed following consumption of liquor during Holi festival..Lakhpati Devi,wife of Ram Awatar Ram,one of the victims admitted her husband had consumed liquor with others yesterday.
Meanwhile,excise and prohibition department on Wednesday issued a circular to all SPs and DMs seeking details of the activities of the 211 police men and officers who had been dismissed from their services since the enforcement of prohibition in 2015.Following arrest of one of the sacked excise officers,Awansi Bhushan Prasad,the circular has been issued.Prasad was found involved in liquor trade following his dismissal.
The state government's IG of prohibition Amrit Raj said the reports about the activities of the dismissed excise officials should reach the secretariat by April 6.There are reports of involvement of many sacked excise officers in illicit trade of liquor,circular said.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)