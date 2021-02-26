‘Goa city’ in Patna a fraud, promoters get RERA notice

Patna

The foundation of the proposed Goa City was to be laid here on Saturday in presence of deputy chief minister Renu Devi, half a dozen ministers, MPs and Bhojpuri film stars. However, the Real Estates Regulatory Authority found the entire project to be a fraud and cautioned people against investing in it.

The promoets -- Pallavi Raj Constructions -- had issued full front-page advertisements in the Patna dailies promising "sea beaches" in the colony. They also quoted the RERA approval number which was found to be another fraud.

RERA on Friday approached the senior SP of Patna and officer-in-charge of Rupaspur police station to initiate legal action against the promoters and ensure innocent people were not cheated by them.

According to RB Sinha, a member of RERA, promoters violated the provisions of section 3 of the Real Estates Act. The Pallavi Raj Constructions is not registered with RERA. "Company falsely claimed approval by RERA," Sinha said.