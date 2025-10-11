 Akhilesh Yadav's Facebook Account Suspended: Samajwadi Party Targets BJP For 'Suppressing Opposition Voice'
ANIUpdated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 10:42 AM IST
article-image
The Samajwadi Party has claimed that party chief Akhilesh Yadav's Facebook account has been suspended. | X @poojashukla04

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party has claimed that party chief Akhilesh Yadav's Facebook account has been suspended. The party leaders targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party for suppressing the opposition's voice.

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Fakhrul Hasan Chaand shared a post on X, stating that the suspension of Yadav's account is an attack on democracy.

"The suspension of the Facebook account of the respected national president of the country's third largest party, Shri Akhilesh Yadav ji, is an attack on democracy. The BJP government has imposed an undeclared emergency in the country, where it wants to suppress every voice raised in opposition," Chaand said in a post.

"However, the Samajwadi Party will continue to oppose the anti-people policies of the BJP. @yadavakhilesh," he added.

National Secretary of Samajwadi Party, Rajeev Rai, also condemned this act, saying it's a blow to India's democratic system.

"Blocking the account of the leader of the third largest party in the country's parliament, the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Honorable Shri @yadavakhilesh ji, by FACEBOOK is not only condemnable but also a blow to India's democratic system," Rai's X post read.

Rai also said that if the BJP has done this, then it's a "mistake".

"If this has been done at the behest of the ruling party, it is a sign of cowardice. Trying to suppress the voice of socialists is a mistake. @facebook @samajwadiparty," Rai added.

Moreover, Pooja Shukla, the Samajwadi Party's MLA from Lucknow North, called out Facebook for suspending Akhilesh Yadav's account without any warning or notice.

"Facebook has dared to cross its limits -- it has suspended the official page of Akhilesh Yadav ji (@yadavakhilesh) without any warning or notice. This is not an ordinary account -- this is Akhilesh Yadav ji , the voice of millions! Facebook must remember its boundaries -- it cannot silence democracy. Samajwadis, it's time to bring Facebook to its senses! Such arrogance will not be tolerated," Shukla said.

Another Samajwadi Party leader, Pawan Pandey, also criticised Facebook for suppressing the voice of Akhilesh Yadav and urged the company to respect its boundaries.

"Facebook has today crossed all its limits -- without any warning or notice, it has suspended the official page of Akhilesh Yadav ji (@yadavakhilesh). This is no ordinary account -- it has made a vile attempt to suppress the voice of Akhilesh Yadav ji, which represents Indian democracy and the voice of millions of people! Facebook should remember its boundaries - it cannot silence democracy," Pandey's X post read.

"It's time for the socialists to bring Facebook to its senses! Such arrogance will not be tolerated," Pandey added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

