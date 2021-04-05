Bihar board class 10 exam 2021: Result to be released today on onlinebseb.in

The result for the Class 10 or Matric final exam will be declared today at 3:30 pm by Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the result online on the official websites, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboardonline.com and onlinebseb.in.

The Class 10 and 12 examinations were conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) following strict security arrangements and Covid-19 protocols. The board has already announced the class 12 result and will announce the class 10 result today.

The class 10 exam was held between 17th February to 24th February 2021.

To pass the Class 10 BSEB exam, students have to secure a minimum of 30 percent marks in BSEB 10.