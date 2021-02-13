Parliamentary panel plans visit to Galwan Valley and Pangong Lake in Ladakh, awaits govt approval: Report

New Delhi: The parliamentary standing committee on defence intends to visit the Galwan Valley and the Pangong lake in the eastern Ladakh region which has been witness to a violent stand-off between the troops of India and China, sources said.

However, it may seek the permission of the government before visiting the strategically-located areas, they said.

The 30-member committee, chaired by senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Jual Oram and of which Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is a member, intends to visit the eastern Ladakh region in the last week of May or June, the sources said on Friday.

The decision to visit these areas was taken in the panel's latest meeting, they said. Gandhi did not attend it.

The panel's visit to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) depends on the approval from the government, the sources added.