US lauds India and China efforts to de-escalate situation in eastern Ladakh

Lalit K Jha

New Delhi / Washington

The US has welcomed the ongoing efforts by India and China to de-escalate the situation in eastern Ladakh and said it would continue to monitor the situation closely as both sides work toward a peaceful resolution.

“We are closely following reports of initial troop disengagement. We welcome the ongoing efforts to de-escalate the situation,” a State Department spokesperson told PTI. “We will, of course, continue to monitor the situation closely as both sides work toward a peaceful resolution,” the spokesperson said, responding to a question on China and India pulling back their troops from eastern Ladakh.

Congressman Michael McCaul, lead Republican in the House Foreign Affairs Committee, also welcomed the disengagement of troops.

“It’s heartening to see India stand strong in defending its sovereignty," he tweeted.

“The (Chinese Communist Party) CCP's constant territorial aggression, from the East and South China Seas to the waters of the Mekong, to the Himalayas, has no place in the 21st century,” McCaul said.