Parliament Session: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi's Comments On PM Narendra Modi-BJP-RSS Expunged

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has expunged the Several portions of Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi's speech in the House on Monday June 1.

The portions expunged include his comments on Hindus, and PM Narendra Modi-BJP-RSS among others, as per reports.

The move from Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla comes after many NDA MPs, including Union Ministers, raised objections to the words used by Rahul Gandhi during his speech.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in his fiery speech in the Lok Sabha on Monday, attacked the ruling BJP, claiming that those who identify as Hindus are constantly engaged in "violence and hate."

While articipating in the debate on the Motion Of Thanks on the President's Address Rahul Gandhi also accused the BJP of systematically attacking the Constitution and the fundamental idea of India.

In his address, Rahul Gandhi highlighted the importance of the Abhayamudra (the gesture of fearlessness) through an image of Lord Shiva. He referred to an incident where the Speaker bowed and shook hands with the Prime Minister, and he expressed his views on the NEET controversy.

During his speech, several ruling party MPs repeatedly stood up and loudly objected to his statements.

According to reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to speak in the Lok Sabha at 5 PM on Tuesday.