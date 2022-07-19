Parliament monsoon session: Here's a list of Bills the Centre wants to table

Representative Image |

The monsoon session of the Parliament of India began on Monday; however, it was quickly overshadowed by the fact that legislators had to vote in the Presidential elections, as well as protests by the opposition over price rises and the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Both Houses were quickly adjourned as a result, with little productive activity to show for it. Both the Houses will meet again on Tuesday.

The Central Government has listed over two dozen Bills for introduction in this monsoon session of Parliament.

Here's a look at some of them:

* Cantonment Bill: The government is set to bring a bill during the upcoming Monsoon session of Parliament to enhance efficiency in running cantonments across the country. According to an official note, the bill also intends to facilitate “ease of living” in cantonments. At present, 62 cantonments are operating across the country and most of them have a civil-military mix in their demography.

* Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill: The Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill seeks to rationalise the government's role in cooperatives and increase participation in the working of the multi-state cooperative societies, so as to increase public faith in these societies and create a conducive environment for their growth and development.

* Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill: The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was introduced in Lok Sabha on July 26, 2021. It amends the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. Insolvency is a situation where individuals or companies are unable to repay their outstanding debt. The Bill replaces the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021, which was promulgated on April 4, 2021.

* Coffee (Promotion and Development) Bill

* Development of Enterprises and Services Hubs Bill: It proposes to revise the Special Economic Zones Act, 2005, and frame the rules therof

* Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) (Amendment) Bill

* Warehousing (Development and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill

* Competition (Amendment) Bill

* Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Bill: This Bill proposes to rationalise the prohibited areas and bring various other amendments

* Kalakshetra Foundation (Amendment) Bill

* Old Grant (Regulation) Bill

* Forest (Conservation) (Amendment) Bill

* National Dental Commission Bill

* National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill

* Indian Institute of Management (Amendment) Bill

* Central Universities (Amendment) Bill

* The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill

* Mines and Mineral (Development and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill

* Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill

* Trafficking of Persons (Protection, Care and Rehabilitation) Bill

* Family Courts (Amendment) Bill

* Two separate Bills for Constitution amendment to revise the list of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) for Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu

