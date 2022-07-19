Parliament monsoon session: Government to table Weapons of Mass Destruction bill in Rajya Sabha | PTI

The Government is set to table the Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activites) Amendment Bill, 2022 in the Rajya Sabha on July 19, for consideration and passing.

The bill will be presented amid possibilities of Oppostion continuing to demand discussion on GST rate hike, Agnipath scheme and other issues.

Chaos ensued in Rajya Sabha on July 18, the first day of Monsoon session of the Parliament, with the opposition staging a protest demanding discussions on a host of issues including Agneepath scheme, GST rate hike besides other issues.

Opposition members had given notices seeking suspension of business which were turned down. Amid din, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, presiding over his last session of his tenure, adjourned the House for the day.

Union Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar will move the Bill to amend the existing Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Act, 2005, passed by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration and pass the bill.

Bhubaneshwar Kalita and M Thambidurai are likely to present the report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports on 'Review of education standards, accreditation process, research, examination reforms and academic environment in Deemed/Private Universities/other Higher Education Institutions'.