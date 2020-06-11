Paresh Rawal mocks Ramachandra 'Chuha' Guha for his Gujarat- Bengal comparison

Veteran actor turned politician Paresh Rawal on Thursday hit out at historian Ramachandra Guha over his tweet which seems indicate that Gujarat is a "culturally backward province" in comparison to Bengal.
Rawal dubbed the historian "Gutless Guha" and "Chuha Guha" on Twitter.
"After distorting History books Gutless Guha opens up a new avenue of Gujarati/Bengali! looks like he is getting a free ride on somebody's Tail ...! This Chuha Guha is not tired of being punchline of everyone's jokes !," the 'Hungama' actor tweeted.
His statement follows a Twitter post by Ramachandra Guha, which seems to indicate that Gujarat is "culturally backward" while Bengal is "culturally advanced".
Guha, earlier on Thursday tweeted a quote by British writer Philip Spratt from 1939.
"Gujarat, though economically advanced, is culturally a backward province... Bengal in contrast is economically backward but culturally advanced". Philip Spratt, writing in 1939," the tweet read.
