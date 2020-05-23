'Made without consent': Ramachandra Guha disowns controversial Jai Hind statement saying all citizen resources are nation's

On Friday, stating that the Centre has announced a stimulus package that virtually ignores the urgent need for economic support to citizines whose lives and livelihoods have been shattered by the COVID-19 induced lockdown, leading economists, intellectuals and activists proposed Mission Jai Hind - a 7-point plan of action to respond to the present economic, health and humanitarian crisis.

Apparently, the plan was endorsed by intellectuals like Abhijit Sen, Yogendra Yadav, Ramchandra Guha, Deepak Nayyar, Harsh Mander, Ashutosh Varshney, Bezwada Wilsom and Amit Basole among others.

Well, the seven-point plan includes;

Migrants must be helped to go back home within 10 days Universal and free health care for all Covid patients Universal access to expanded ration for six months Enhance the job guarantee in rural and urban India Cash compensation for loss of job or livelihood Three months interest waiver for farmers, small business, house loans National revival mission not to be constrained by lack of resources

However, it seems that the endorsers of the plan don't quite agree with what has been published.

Under the plan that proposes the principle of "Whatever it takes" to raise resources for Mission Jai Hind, it has been stated that "All the resources (cash, real estate, property, bonds, etc) with the citizens or within the nation must be treated as national resources available during this crisis."

The second clause to this plan is that the "Central government to share at least 50% of the additional revenue raised for the purpose with the state governments. The third clause says that the "Expenses under the mission to be the first charge on the exchequer, everything else follows; complete ban on all wasteful and non-essential public expenditure and subsidies."

While the proposed plan made headlines, Indian historian Ramchandra Guha quickly disassociated himself from the plan and said that the published version of the plan had a radically different clause which he never endorsed.

In a series of tweet, he said, "The Mission Jai Hind Statement that was sent to me had this broad statement of principle as clause 7.1, which I approved, namely: “All resources within the nation are national resources, available for this mission.”

"The published version had a radically different clause 7.1: “All the resources (cash, real estate, property, bonds, etc) with the citizens or within the nation must be treated as national resources available during this crisis.” I have not and do not endorse this."

"This clause, that has become deeply tendentious with the major changes made without the consent of some signatories, has taken attention away from the many sensible suggestions made in the Statement."