Palghar Sadhu lynchings: Yogi Adityanath asks Uddhav Thackeray to take strict action against accused

On Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that he spoke to his counterpart Uddhav Thackeray last evening regarding the Palghar incident.

Taking to Twitter, Yogi Adityanath said that he has requested to take stringent action against the people who are responsible for the killing of two sadhus. He also said that he was informed by Uddhav Thackeray that some people have been arrested in connection with the incident.