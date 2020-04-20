Palghar Sadhu lynchings: Yogi Adityanath asks Uddhav Thackeray to take strict action against accused

On Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that he spoke to his counterpart Uddhav Thackeray last evening regarding the Palghar incident.
Taking to Twitter, Yogi Adityanath said that he has requested to take stringent action against the people who are responsible for the killing of two sadhus. He also said that he was informed by Uddhav Thackeray that some people have been arrested in connection with the incident.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said stern action will be taken against those involved in the lynching of three men in Palghar district. The state government has ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident that took place on April 16.
"The Palghar incident has been acted upon. The police has arrested all those accused who attacked the 2 sadhus, 1 driver and the police personnel, on the day of the crime itself," Thackeray tweeted late Sunday night.
"Nobody guilty in this heinous crime and shameful act will be spared and they will be brought to justice in the strongest way possible," he added.
According to PTI, the incident took place on April 16 night when three men from Kandivali in Mumbai were going in a car towards Surat in Gujarat to attend a funeral. Their vehicle was stopped near a village in Palghar.
The three were dragged out of their car and beaten to death with sticks by a mob on suspicion that they were thieves. The deceased were identified as Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri (70), Sushilgiri Maharaj (35), and their car driver Nilesh Telgade (30).
