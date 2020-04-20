Palghar Sadhu lynchings: Police arrests 110 people including 9 juveniles for lynching three people

The Palghar Police on Sunday have arrested 110 people including 9 juveniles, in connection with the lynching of three persons by the villagers, suspecting them as thieves on Sunday.
Taking to Twitter, Palghar Police wrote: "110 people have been arrested in this case out of which 9 are juvenile. 101 people have been remanded in police custody till 30th while 9 have been sent to a juvenile home. Further investigation is going on in the matter. An enquiry has also been initiated to look into the incident."
The incident took place on April 17 when three men from Kandivali in Mumbai were headed towards Surat in a car to attend a funeral. Three people, who were travelling from Kandivali in Mumbai to Gujarat via interior roads of Palghar, were beaten to death on April 17 by Gadchinchle villagers, suspecting them as thieves, reported news agency ANI. Two of them were sadhus and one their car driver.
Their vehicle was stopped near a village in Palghar district. The trio were dragged out of their car and beaten to death with sticks by a mob on suspicion that they were thieves.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday night said that culprits involved in lynching of three men in Palghar district will be brought to justice.
(Inputs from Agencies)
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)