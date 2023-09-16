'Pakistan Army Gave Cover Fire To 3 Terrorists Killed In Uri': Brigadier PMS Dhillon On Baramulla Encounter (WATCH)

Brigadier PMS Dhillon, Commander of the Pir Panjal Brigade, has confirmed that the Pakistani Army violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control and tried to aide the three terrorists who were killed in an encounter with Indian security forces in the along the LoC in Baramulla district on Saturday.

The three terrorists were gunned down in the Hathlanga forward area in Uri sector of the north Kashmir district.

"Based on specific inputs, in a joint operation launched by the Indian Army and J&K Police, an infiltration bid was foiled today. 3 terrorists tried to infiltrate and were engaged by alert troops.

"2 terrorists were eliminated and their bodies recovered, the third terrorist was killed but the retrieval of the body was interfered by firing by the Pak post in the vicinity, on LoC. Search operations are underway," said Brigadier PMS Dhillon.

#WATCH | Baramulla, J&K: Brigadier PMS Dhillon, Commander of the Pir Panjal Brigade says, "Based on specific inputs, in a joint operation launched by the Indian Army and J&K Police, an infiltration bid was foiled today. 3 terrorists tried to infiltrate and were engaged by alert… pic.twitter.com/gRdsCh1UUY — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2023

Operation underway in Baramulla

The three terrorists made an attempt to infiltrate into Indian territory but were swiftly engaged by vigilant troops.

Presently, the bodies of two terrorists have been successfully retrieved, while the recovery of the third terrorist's body is being hampered due to firing emanating from a nearby Pakistani post. The Indian Army has confirmed that the operation is currently ongoing.

The identities and affiliations of the deceased terrorists remain unknown, pending further investigation by the authorities.

The Anantnag encounter

This infiltration attempt and the ensuing confrontation occurred amidst an ongoing operation in the Anantnag district, aimed at neutralizing terrorists who have taken positions in the forested hills of the region. As of Saturday, the gunfight has entered its fourth consecutive day. (With PTI inputs)

