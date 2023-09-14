Anantnag Encounter: Anti-Pakistan Slogans Raised, Effigy Burnt In Jammu As Anger Mounts Over Killing Of Soldiers; Visuals Surface

Jammu: The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BYJM) workers on Thursday (September 14) held a protest and raised slogans against Pakistan in Jammu over the death of Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonak and DSP Humayun Bhat during an encounter with terrorists in Anantnag on Wednesday (September 13).

#WATCH | J&K: BYJM workers hold a protest and raise slogans against Pakistan in Jammu over the death of Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonak and DSP Humayun Bhat during an encounter with terrorists in Anantnag yesterday. pic.twitter.com/TkHzQd82u9 — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2023

Workers of Dogra Front staged a protest in Jammu, against Pakistan over the death of Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonak and DSP Humayun Bhat during an encounter with terrorists in Anantnag on Wednesday.

#WATCH | J&K: Workers of Dogra Front staged a protest in Jammu, against Pakistan over the death of Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonak and DSP Humayun Bhat during an encounter with terrorists in Anantnag yesterday pic.twitter.com/cFrDEbeQ2Z — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2023

The Security forces on Thursday (September 14) airlifted the bodies of Colonel Manpreet Singh and Major Ashish Dhonchak from the encounter site in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district. The soldiers died in the line of duty and made the ultimate sacrifice for the country along with a deputy superintendent of police in a gunfight with terrorists.

The bodies of Dhonchak and Singh were airlifted from Kokernag to the Army's 92 Base Hospital in the Badamibagh Cantonment, according to the officials.

Officials will pay their respects before the mortal remains of the martyrs are sent to their native places for the last rites.

The Indian Army along with Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday resumed the counter-offensive operation against the terrorists in the Kokernag area of the Anantnag district.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)