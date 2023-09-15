Missing Indian Army Soldier Loses Life In Anantnag Encounter; Counter Operation Underway

Representative Image

Srinagar: The missing Indian Army soldier was reported to killed in the Anantnag operations, according to security officials. The soldier had been missing since Thursday.

Using drones, security forces dropped grenades on suspected terrorist hideouts. Moreover, grenade launchers were used to target the terrorists hiding in the area.

The encounter that broke out on Wednesday (September 13) claimed the lives of two army officers and a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) in the gunfight against the terrorists on Wednesday.

Mortal remains of martyrs reaches home

On Friday (September 15), the mortal remains of Major Aashish Dhonchak, was brought to his residence in Panipat, Haryana. TV news channel cameras and news agencies feed covered the Indian Army soldiers bringing home the mortal remains of the martyred officer in a coffin. Locals and villagers gathered in large numbers outside the residence of Major Dhonchak to pay their last respects to the officer who made the ultimate sacrifice fighting the terrorists.

Haryana: The mortal remains of Major Aashish Dhonchak, who lost his life during an encounter in J&K's Anantnag, brought to his residence in Panipat.

The martyred officer's daughter is two-and-half-year-old and he had come home during leave just two months back.

Along with Major Dhonchak, Colonel Manpreet Singh and Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) police, Humayun Bhat, also laid down their lives in the encounter.

#WATCH | Mohali, Punjab: Col Manpreet Singh's mortal remains brought to his native village Mullanpur Garibdass.



Col. Singh lost his life in the line of duty while fighting terrorists in J&K's Anantnag pic.twitter.com/lh3DzpL54G — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2023

The last rites of DSP Bhat were performed on Wednesday in Budgam. The slain police officer's father had also served in the Jammu and Kashmir Police. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, was present during the last rites of the DSP and expressed anguish over the death of the officers.

