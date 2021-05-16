Over 20 crore vaccine doses provided to states/UTs free of cost, nearly 51 lakh in pipeline: Centre

The Centre today said that 51 lakh (50,95,640) COVID-19 vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the States/UTs within the next 3 days. In its massive vaccination drive that began on January 16, the Centre has so far provided more than 20 crore vaccine doses (20,28,09,250) to States/UTs for free of cost. Of this, the total consumption, calculated based on average up to 14th May 2021, including wastages is 18,43,67,772 doses.

In a media release, the government of India also said that more than 1.84 crore COVID Vaccine doses (1,84,41,478) are still available with the States/UTs to be administered. "States with negative balance are showing more consumption (including wastage) than vaccine supplied as they have not reconciled the vaccine they have supplied to Armed Forces," it added.

As per the data, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal shall be receiving 50,000, 6,00,00 and 75,000 doses respectively. Nearly 24 states including UTs shall be receiving vaccine doses. Here is a look at the data which shows the consumption of the vaccines done by the states and those who will be receiving the vaccines.