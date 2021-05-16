Learn from experts: How to take care at home post-vaccination

New Delhi: A sore injection site, pain in the injected arm, mild fever, moderate fatigue, headaches, chills, and even diarrhoea are symptoms commonly seen after administration of the Covid-19 vaccine. While one may have taken the right step towards protection from the virus, doctors say the post-vaccination symptoms can be managed at home.

According to Sujeet Ranjan, Executive Director of The Coalition for Food and Nutrition Security (CFNS), after vaccination, staying on site for monitoring is crucial. The healthcare provider should observe you for about 30 minutes after the vaccine is administered to make sure there are no immediate reactions. However, it is extremely rare to have severe health reactions.

"Vaccines are designed to give immunity without the dangers of getting the disease. While it's normal to build immunity without side effects, it is also common to experience some mild-to-moderate side effects that go away within a few days on their own," Ranjan told IANSlife.

Tejaswini Deepak, Physician, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Koramangala, Bengaluru, says that getting vaccinated does not guarantee full immunity against the virus but it is a wise decision to get the dose to move towards a collective fight against this pandemic. The vaccine has mild side effects depending on the body of an individual and these symptoms can be easily managed at home.