Who can get vaccinated with Covaxin? Centre debunks viral post claiming it has been approved for children above 12 years

While India grapples with a surge in COVID-19, a lot of fake news has been doing the rounds on social media about the two vaccines that are currently administered.

And, in a bid to curb such news, the government has stepped in and dismissed a viral tweet that claimed that Bharat Biotech's vaccine, Covaxin, has been approved for children above 12 years of age.

On Sunday, PIB's Fact Check tweeted saying: "A tweet has claimed that Bharat Biotech's vaccine, Covaxin, has been approved for children above 12 years. This claim is #Fake. No such approval has been given by the Government of India."