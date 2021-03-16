Out of desperation to win elections, Mamata Banerjee blaming BJP for her leg injury: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in her desperation to win the upcoming Assembly elections in the state is blaming the BJP for her leg injury.

"No one levelled allegations except Mamata didi. The reports of probe agencies and observers state that the accident occurred due to security lapses," he said.

"But it's a result of her desperation that she is accusing BJP for her injury. I hope she recovers soon," Singh added.

The minister said BJP will form the government in West Bengal with a clear majority.

"The numbers in 2019 Lok Sabha polls is an indication of the change that is going to happen in Bengal with the upcoming state Legislative Assembly election," Singh said.