Assam Assembly Elections 2021: Northeast was neglected by Centre before BJP came to power, says Rajnath Singh

Gohpur (Assam): Attacking the Congress in the poll-bound Assam, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said the northeast region of the country was neglected by the previous governments at the Centre before the BJP-led government came to power.

"Northeast was neglected by Centre before BJP came to power... Nobody would talk nicely to ministers from here in Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi ensured that a central leader visits northeast each month to interact with people so they don't feel ignored," he said while addressing a public rally in Gohpur.

The Minister also highlighted the contribution of people from northeast India to the nation with examples of warrier Lachit Borphukan, musician Bhupen Hazarika and freedom fighter Kanaklata.

"Assam has given birth to warriors like Lachit Borphukan who killed his own uncle for the country. "Nation first," he had said. His valour is celebrated across India. At National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune, the best cadet is awarded 'Lachit Borphukan' trophy," he said.