Centre ready to amend farm laws to end impasse: Rajnath Singh

Lucknow: Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday announced that the Central government is ready to amend the three farm laws and assured agitating farmers that they will continue to get the minimum support price (MSP).

Inaugurating the BJP State Executive Committee meeting in Lucknow, Rajnath appealed to agitating farmers to resolve their problems by holding talks with them. About 600 executive committee members are participating in the meeting which is being held after a gap of nearly three years.

“We are ready for talks as many times farmers want to settle their issues. I am also from a farmer's family. I assure you that MSP will continue and Centre is ready to amend farm laws to their satisfaction,” assured the defense minister.

Significantly, Rajnath Singh’s pain of being sidelined within the party also came out during his address. “People say I am in the party for quite long but did not get my dues. I tell them that BJP is the only organization where injustice is not done to any leader or worker. There may be delay but it will come. Sometimes, you may not get big posts but you will always get due respect within the party,” he said in so many words.

The Lucknow MP claimed that the BJP is the only party in the country which never faced division. “It was mainly due to our ideology of nation first and political philosophy to serve. In politics you don’t attain heights by holding big posts but your deeds speak volumes of your political personality,” he pointed out.

Lauding the Modi government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, he said that under his leadership India is producing 60 per cent of the total vaccines in the world. “Even the US President has lauded India’s role in tackling Covid-19 pandemic and production of vaccines,” he claimed.

The one-day BJP Executive Committee meeting mainly discussed the situation arising out of farmers’ agitation in Western UP and its impact on Panchayat and 2022 Assembly polls.