Opposition parties to protest tomorrow at Vijay Chowk, will also meet President

Senior Congress leader and general secretary of communications Jairam Ramesh on Thursday said more than 50 Members of Parliament convened at Mallikarjun Kharge's residence today. Ramesh said the Congress president has invited all opposition party MPs to attend a meeting tomorrow at 10 AM.

"At 11:30 AM, the opposition parties will march to Vijay Chowk for a protest lasting until 12:00 PM. We have asked President for her time tomorrow," Ramesh told reporters.

Reacting on Rahul Gandhi's conviction in defamation case filed in Gujarat and subsequent sentence of 2 years, Ramesh said: "Tomorrow evening Congress President & CLP leader will have meeting for programs to be held in different states. This verdict on Rahul Gandhi is an example of PM Modi Govt’s dirty politics. We will fight this legally & politically."

Rahul Gandhi on Thursday was found guilty by a Surat court in a 2019 defamation case and was sentenced to two years in prison over his 'Modi surname' jibe.

Rahul however, got bail soon after the conviction and his sentence was suspended for 30 days to let him appeal the decision.

Rahul then took to social media to give a subtle reply to the Court order. He put out his first reaction in the case by quoting Mahatma Gandhi.

"My religion is based on truth and non-violence. Truth is my God, non-violence is the means to get it," Rahul tweeted.

The defamation case was filed against Rahul Gandhi by BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi for targetting PM Narendra Modi over his last name which he shares with fugutive businessmen Nirav and Lalit Modi.

Rahul faced the lawsuit for his alleged remark "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname" remark.

Gandhi had made the remark while addressing a rally in Kolar, Karnataka ahead of the 2019 General Assembly polls.