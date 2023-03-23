 Modi surname defamation case: Congress cries foul after Rahul Gandhi's conviction
Rahul Gandhi had made the alleged remarks about Modi's surname at a rally in Karnataka's Kolar, ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 23, 2023, 12:28 PM IST
article-image
A Surat district court in Gujarat on Thursday convicted Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in a criminal defamation case against him over his alleged 'Modi surname' remark in 2019.

The Surat District Court pronounced the verdict in the case for his alleged "how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?" remarks on a complaint lodged by BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi.

Gandhi was convicted under Indian Penal Code sections 499 and 500. The maximum possible punishment under this section is two years.

Politicians react

Following Gandhi's conviction, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that the court proceedings were fixed adding that judges were changed repeatedly.

While speaking to India Today, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the democracy in India is under threat. Similarly, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also called the move a plot by the BJP to eliminate all non-BJP leaders.

Bail granted to Rahul

The lawyer representing Gandhi said that the punishment of two years was reduced to 30 days and a bail has been granted, while allowing the right to appeal.

BJP MLA and former Gujarat Minister Purnesh Modi had filed the case against Rahul Gandhi for his alleged "how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?" remarks.

The complainant claimed that the controversial remark was made at a rally at Kolar in Karnataka ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections which defamed the entire Modi community.

(With PTI and IANS inputs)

article-image

