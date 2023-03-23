Gujarat court convicts Rahul Gandhi in 2019 defamation case over 'Modi surname' jibe, sentenced to 2 years in jail; granted bail

Rahul Gandhi | Twitter

Surat District Court on Thursday held Congress MP Rahul Gandhi guilty in the criminal defamation case filed against him over his alleged 'Modi surname' remark.

Gandhi has been sentenced to two years of imprisonment and Rs 15,000 fine, stated TV reports. The reports also stated that he has immediately applied for bail and was granted the same. The chief judicial magistrate announced the order.

Some reports stated that the court has quashed two-year-jail term moments after announcing the quantum of punishment.

Gandhi scion faced lawsuit for his alleged remark 'How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname" remark. A complaint was lodged by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi. Gandhi made the remark while addressing a rally in Kolar, Karnataka ahead of the 2019 General Assembly polls.

Rahul Gandhi's lawyer speaks to media

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi;s lawyer, Kirit Panwala, said that they will be appealing to Upper Court and that they will appeal against court's decision as there has been no loss or defamation to society or the community.

Another lawyer speaking to the media said that Gandhi has been granted 30-day time to appeal in the Upper court and that he was convicted under Sections 499 and 500 for criminal defamation.

What did Rahul Gandhi Say?

The Congress MP, ahead of General Assembly polls of 2019, during his rally in Karnataka's Kolar took a swipe at Narendra Modi. He asked the attendees as to why all thieves share the same last name and proceeds to name PM Modi, Nirav Modi and others.

The clip is now going viral again. Watch the clip here:

